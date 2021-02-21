KARACHI: Governor Sindh Imran Ismail on Sunday headed a meeting of PTI MPAs and admonished the local party leaders over an ineffective protest against the arrest of Opposition Leader in the Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Shaikh, ARY NEWS reported.

Giving excuses over an ineffective protest against Shaikh’s arrest, the MPAs said that separate protests were held, making it difficult for each of them to participate in each of the demos.

They further asked governor Sindh to ensure Inspector General of Police (IG) Sindh and chief secretary are summoned in Islamabad over the arrest of the opposition leader. “Both of them should be summoned and forced to wait for hours,” they suggested.

Governor Sindh Imran Ismail, according to sources, directed the MPAs to visit the imprisoned PTI leader besides also directing the lawyers to go with full preparation in courts to defend his case.

PTI MPA Saeed Afridi complained that only at most three MPAs were present during the protest against Shaikh’s arrest outside the Karachi Press Club.

Read More: PTI leader Haleem Adil Sheikh shifted to NICVD over chest pain

The governor admonished PTI lawmaker Raja Azhar for going outside the CM house for protest in a personal capacity. To this, the lawmaker said that he had no choice as raids were carried out at his activists’ homes.

The meeting decided that the PTI would hold a protest against the arrest of the opposition leader and raids at the houses of party activists on Tuesday.

Comments

comments