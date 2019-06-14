Governor State Bank aims to modernize the institute

KARACHI: Recently appointed Governor State Bank Reza baqir Baqir today (Friday) said that he feels immense pride and honor in heading the central bank of the country, ARY News reported.

Baqir said that he feels indebted to be given the opportunity and he aspires to modernize the premier bank of Pakistan.

“I would like to tell the people of Pakistan that the country needs you,” said Baqir.

Speaking about the recently introduced monitoring policy by the State Bank of Pakistan, Baqir said: “The reason for this introduction is to curb increasing inflation.”

Baqir revealed that the monitory policy was put in place to better assess ratio of lending on loans awarded by the State Bank.

He further revealed that a major cause of escalation in inflation was large sums of money being printed by the State Bank of Pakistan.

