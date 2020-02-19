Sindh governor directs full support to family of slain Naushahro Feroze journalist

KARACHI: Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Wednesday directed to provide every possible assistance and financial aid to the bereaved family of slain journalist, Aziz Memon, ARY News reported.

Talking to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) parliamentary leader in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh, who called on him in Karachi, Governor Imran Ismail said that questions are being raised about the performance of Sindh police as accused in the murder case are still at large.

Haleem Adil Sheikh underscored the need for financial assistance to the children of the assassinated journalist.

Meanwhile, police have registered a murder case against five suspects on the behalf of Aziz Memon’s brother. His brother, Hafeez Memon, told the police that he had seen his brother going with Owais Qureshi and four other people on that day and added that after three hours, his body had been recovered from a canal in the area.

Earlier on February 16, President Mehrabpur Press Club Aziz Memon was strangulated to death in Naushero Feroze district of the Sindh province.

According to police, the journalist was found dead and initially, the probe found that he was strangulated using a wire.

“The police is awaiting the post-mortem report to confirm the actual cause of his death,” they had said.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah had taken notice of the killing of Aziz Memon and summoned a detailed report into the matter from the Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIGP) Shaheed Benazirabad.

