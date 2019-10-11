Govt achieved real progress last year, says Hafeez Sheikh

ISLAMABAD: Advisor to the Prime Minister Dr. Abdul Hafeez Sheikh said on Friday the incumbent government has achieved real progress last year to create a platform for sustainable development.

“As a result of the stabilisation measures, trade and tax reforms initiated by the Govt, we have achieved real progress last year to create a platform for sustainable development,” he said.

Earlier, on Oct 10, Prime Minister Imran Khan had said economic stability was the top most priority of his government.

Presiding over a meeting of his economic team in Islamabad, PM Imran emphasised upon a strong economic system and added that the system will restore investors’ confidence, create new jobs and help boost local industries in the country.

Talking about closed industrial units, the prime minister directed to evolve a comprehensive plan within 60 days to restore the units. He directed the concerned authorities to complete reforms in connection with the closed industrial units at the earliest.

Speaking on the occasion, PM Imran directed to include private sector in small and medium-sized enterprises. The prime minister directed his economic team to provide every possible facility to investors and take measures for ease of doing business in the country.

