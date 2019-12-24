Govt committed to address issues of overseas Pakistanis: PM Imran

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday vowed to address the issues of overseas Pakistanis, ARY News reported.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony for a system through which remittances can be transferred through Pakistan Post, PM Imran said that the government was evolving various schemes to facilitate Pakistani diaspora.

Terming overseas Pakistanis precious asset of the country, PM Imran said that they help boost the economy through remittances. He said that creating ease for overseas Pakistanis is the top priority of the incumbent government.

The prime minister said that he has directed Pakistani embassies around the world to pay special attention to the issues of Pakistanis working abroad.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that health cards will be issued to the families of overseas Pakistanis.

Earlier on September 16, Special Aide to the Prime Minister Imran Khan, Zulfi Bukhari had said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government will play its due role in resolving problems being faced by Pakistani diaspora.

“A summary has been forwarded to give right of vote to the overseas Pakistani in elections”, Bukhari had said while talking in a reception hosted by Overseas Pakistanis Global Foundation in New York.

The special assistant had met Pakistani and Sikh community leaders and the workers.

