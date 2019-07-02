ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government announced the Agriculture Growth Emergency program on Tuesday, which worth Rs309 billions.

During a press conference, PTI leader Jahangir Khan Tareen and Federal Minister for Agriculture Sahabzada Mehboob Sultan apprised media about the details of the program.

Tareen said, “the agriculture sector is the lifeline of Pakistan and previous governments neglected this department.”

Shedding light on the current miserable scenario of the sector, he said the government had to import goods worth Rs 4billion for the agriculture. “We have become an importing country” from being the one who used to export in this field, Tareen lamented.

After the launch of the Agriculture Growth Emergency program, “everyone will see the heights where we will take the sector of agriculture,” the PTI leader claimed.

“We are working on seed quality and its production,” he said and cautioned that all those seeds’ companies which are not working will face action.

A research program for the agriculture department has also been prepared, while “we are trying to train framers through IT.”

Tareen criticised past governments for not working on Kachhi Canal project in Balcohsitan and told media that the PTI government will start work on it and Rs80 billion has already been allotted for the project.

A livestock program for farmers has also been introduced. “Rs44.8 billions will be provided for the livestock department,” he continued.

Talking about the massive tax on sugar, Tareen again took a jibe at opposition parties, saying, the taxpayer money is going into the national exchequer rather than any sugar mills.

