Govt to allocate 35 per cent of development budget for South Punjab: CM Buzdar

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar here on Thursday announced that the provincial government would allocate35 per cent of the total development budget for districts in South Punjab, ARY News reported.

Talking to tribal elders and party workers, who called on him at his native village Barthi in Dera Ghazi Khan today, CM Buzdar said that special focus was being given to the development of Southern Punjab.

The chief minister said that positive change was being visible in health and education sectors due to effective measures adopted by the current government.

Speaking at the occasion, he said, “We have started working for the uplift of every under developed area of the province including tribal areas of Dera Ghazi Khan.”

He further said that 105 development schemes were underway in Dera Ghazi Khan and added that the destiny of the area would change with the completion of these schemes.

Earlier on May 13, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar had directed the concerned authorities to expedite the pace of work on development projects particularly in south Punjab and added that all the ongoing projects should be completed by the end of current fiscal year.

Presiding over a high-level meeting at his office CM Buzdar had said, “In the new Pakistan, more work should be done instead of lip service and performance will have to be given for bringing change.”

