Punjab govt allowed Maryam to meet ailing father as per law: Dr Firdous  

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan on Wednesday said that the Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, by exercising his discretionary powers, allowed held Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Maryam Nawaz to meet her ailing father, Nawaz Sharif, at the Services Hospital in Lahore, ARY News reported.

Talking to journalists, Dr Firdous said that the provincial government, on the request of Maryam Nawaz, allowed her to meet her ailing father, Nawaz Sharif, at the hospital.

It is pertinent to mention here that Maryam Nawaz along with NAB team reached Services Hospital from Kot Lakhpat jail to meet Nawaz Sharif. The meeting between Maryam and Nawaz Sharif would continue for around one hour.

Read More: PM Imran allows Maryam Nawaz to meet ailing father: sources

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Imran Khan had directed Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar to allow PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz to meet her father Nawaz Sharif in the hospital.

“Let Maryam Nawaz to meet her ailing father in the jail, PM Imran Khan had asked CM Buzdar.

Comments

comments