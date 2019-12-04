Govt to set up anesthesia department in every DHQ hospital: Dr. Yasmeen

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Health Dr. Yasmin Rashid on Wednesday directed to establish anesthesia department in every district headquarter hospital for providing maximum relief to the patients, ARY News reported.

Presiding over a high-level meeting at Primary and Secondary Health Care department, Dr. Yasmeen has directed to conduct walk-in-interviews of anesthetic technologists on daily basis.

The minister also reviewed the details regarding availability and performance of all doctors, specialists and paramedical staff of DHQs of Punjab.

She said that six medical officers, three anesthetics and three technologists would be deputed in every anesthesia department.

The minister said that list of doctors according to the number of beds should be provided. She further directed the provincial secretary health to personally monitor the performance of doctors of DHQs.

Dr Yasmin reviewed the master plan for eradication of hepatitis in Nankana. Secretary briefed the minister about the facts and figures of hepatitis patients in district Nankana.

