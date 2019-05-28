ISLAMABAD: The federal government on Tuesday announced four public holidays for the festive occasion of Eid-ul Fitr with effect from June 4.

The Ministry of Interior has issued a notification to this effect.

The Met Office had earlier forecast sighting of Shawwal moon on June 4 meaning Eid ul Fitr will fall on Wednesday June 5.

“There is strong probability of sighting of the Shawwal moon on Ramazan 29 (June 4),” Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said in a statement.

The Shawwal moon will born on June 03 (Ramazan 28) at 3:02 PM and will be four hours and 16 minutes old at the sunset of the 28th Ramazan.

The moon will be 28 hours and 16 minutes old on June 4 (29th of Ramazan) and can be sighted for at least one hour after sunset as it will be 12 degrees above, the weather department said.

The Shawwal moon will most likely be sighted across the country on June 04 evening, the met office predicted.

