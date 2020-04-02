LAHORE: The Punjab government on Thursday decided to open all out-patient departments (OPDs) at government hospitals across the province from tomorrow, ARY News reported.

The decision was made in a meeting chaired by the Punjab home minister and chief secretary. The govt had earlier closed all OPDs after the coronavirus cases spiked in the province.

Earlier in the day, Punjab governor Chaudhry Sarwar announced the formation of ten more telemedicine centres across the province.

Governor Punjab inaugurated the first of nine other telemedicine centres today in Sialkot via video link.

On the occasion Governor Punjab emphasised the importance of the undertaking and praised the men and women fighting the battle against the invisible enemy on the frontlines, he paid a glowing tribute to doctors and paramedics out in the field.

Governor, Chaudhry Sarwar also praised the efforts of Pakistan Armed Forces for helping out the nation in such arduous times.

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Pakistan rose to 2,291 on Thursday after new infections were confirmed in the country.

The national dashboard, maintained by the federal ministry of health, reported that seven more patients of coronavirus had passed away taking the nation-wide toll to 31.

Punjab has the highest number of infections up to 845 followed by Sindh with 743 patients. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) reported 276 cases, 187 in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB), 169 in Balochistan, 62 in Islamabad and 9 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

