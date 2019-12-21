Govt approves Rs 4bn gas schemes for southern districts of KP

The Federal government has approved four billion rupees for the provision of natural gas to southern districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

A spokesman of Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited told our Peshawar correspondent that the amount will be spent on supply of gas to twenty-five thousand households in Karak, Kohat and Hangu districts.

Read More: Petroleum Division refutes reports of hike in gas prices

Similarly, Sui Northern Gas Pipeline Limited will also establish regional offices in Bannu and Hangu districts to solve natural gas related problems besides create four-hundred jobs for youth of these areas.

Earlier on December 15, The Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa government approved five billion rupees for construction of roads for new tourist destinations in the province.

Read More: OGDCL begins drilling for shale gas in Hyderabad

According to Tourism department, a total of fourteen roads will be constructed in the first phase.

In Hazara division, roads will be constructed to connect Gunnol, Poprang, Shugaran, Kora Bin to Mandi Siran, Komal Gali and Suhra Road in Mahnur Valley, Radio Pakistan reported.

While in Malakand Division, roads will be constructed in Anakar, Marghzar, Burj Banda, Kafar Banda, Madyan, Bashigram, Erin, Darul, Godar Lake and Bahrain.

Read More: KP Govt to set up Gandhara Research Center for promotion of religious tourism

Meanwhile, Minister for Tourism Atif Khan has directed the concerned authorities to expedite work on these projects.

Comments

comments