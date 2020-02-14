Govt approves shuttle train service between Lahore-Gujranwala

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Railways on Friday announced to introduce a new shuttle train service between Lahore and Gujranwala, ARY News reported.

According to a railway spokesperson, the shuttle train service being launched on the directives of Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed.

The fare of the shuttle service will be Rs100, he said in a statement.

It must be noted that last month, Sheikh Rasheed announced that Pakistan Railways will introduce a new shuttle train between Lahore and Gujranwala from the next month.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan will launch the Gujranwala train shuttle service.

Earlier, Pakistan Railways restored the shuttle train service between Lahore and Wagah Railway Station. The train named “Rail Car” has the capacity for 181 passengers.

The Wagah to Lahore train service was shut down in 1997 due to security reasons.

