Govt assures MQM-P of removing all reservations

KARACHI: The Federal Coordination Committee (FCC) formed by Prime Minister Imran Khan has assured the MQM-P delegation that all steps will be taken to resolve their reservations, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

“The government is committed to the development of Karachi and all steps will be taken to alley the reservations of MQM and other stakeholders on federal development schemes in Sindh with focus on Karachi Package,” said Federal Coordination Committee.

A meeting of the Federal Coordination Committee was held today (Wednesday) at the PM office to discuss coalition matters with MQM and issues related to the development of Sindh especially Karachi.

The meeting also held a discussion on the coalition matters and the 13 points agenda of MQM and decided to fast track the implementation on all points.

The meeting was attended by members of the Coordination Committee including Defence Minister Pervez Khattak , Advisor to PM on Establishment, Mohammad Shehzad Arbab and Jahangir Khan Tareen.

The MQM delegation comprised Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddique, Kanwar Naveed Jameel, Amir Khan and Syed Aminul Haq.

It may be noted that PM Imran has constituted a Coordination Committee with a purpose to establish an effective coordination mechanism and reach out to the coalition partners and alley their concerns on matters relating to the development projects.

The meeting, in the end, decided to hold another meeting at the President House on coming Monday to be chaired by President Arif Alvi and attended by Governor Sindh, high officials from the Ministry of Finance, Planning and Development, HEC and other relevant ministries and departments.

