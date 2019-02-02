Govt assures not to celebrate Basant this year, says LHC verdict

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Saturday released its written judgment on petitions regarding celebration of Basant festival in Punjab, ARY News reported.

The court verdict said that the government of Punjab has assured that it has decided not to allow celebration of Basant festival across the province this year.

the LHC had directed the Punjab government to submit its reply on petitions challenging its plan to celebrate Basant festival in the province latest by January 24.

The provincial government has described that Basant celebrated in Punjab as an economic and cultural festivity. The government has said that several proposals have been under its consideration for legislation in this respect.

The court ordered the government in its decision to ensure protection of lives and property before permitting celebration of the festival.

Court decision bound the government to hold consultations with all stakeholders before allowing the festivity. The court also said that the government would only allow celebration of Basant after a serious and balanced decision.

The decision said that the petitioners have no objection over the government’s stance over the issue.

The court dismisses the petition after the statement of the government of Punjab, the judgment said.

The government, later decided not to celebrate Basant and submitted its reply to the court assuring about its decision

Earlier, the Punjab government had announced to lift a ban on Basant celebrations and said that the festival will be held in February.

A number of citizens took the government to the court against its decision to lift the ban, pleading that any festival at the expense of human lives should not be allowed. They pleaded to the court to strike down the government’s decision to hold the festival in the province.

