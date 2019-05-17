Govt to conduct audit of alleged financial irregularities in PMYP

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has decided to conduct audit of alleged financial irregularities made in Prime Minister’s Youth Program (PMYP) during tenure of the Pakistan Muslim Leaugue-Nawaz (PML-N) government, ARY News reported on Friday.

The decision was made to conduct an audit of the funds spent by Maryam Nawaz in a meeting presided over by the prime minister.

Maryam Nawaz spent or wasted 67 billion rupees in three years under the PMs Youth Program. The money was supposedly spent on laptops, loans, training, skill development etc. But there are hardly any results to be seen. An audit is being ordered to determine the facts. — Naeem ul Haque (@naeemul_haque) May 16, 2019

Taking it to Twitter, PM’s Special Assistant Naeemul Haque said, “Maryam Nawaz wasted Rs 67 billion under the name of Youth Program.”

Read more: Haque refutes romours of any direction to NAB from PM Khan

“The money was supposedly spent on laptops, loans, training, skill development etc. But there are hardly any results to be seen. An audit is being ordered to determine the facts”, he continued.

It may be noted Haque, few days earlier, had said those who looted national exchequer will be made accountable by the PTI government. “No any NRO will be offered to corrupt people”.

