The government has started a public awareness campaign regarding the usefulness of Pakistan Citizens Portal.

A notification issued by the Prime Minister’s Office read that all federal ministries and divisions shall issue instructions to their respective associated departments and field formations to display public awareness banners regarding the PM’s Portal on the entry points of offices, public waiting areas and service delivery centers, Radio Pakistan reported.

The notification also asked the ministries and divisions to engage charity organizations, individuals, businesses, cellular companies, youth volunteers and social media activists to participate in the campaign as a social responsibility.

Pakistan Citizen’s Portal was launched on October 28 last year by Prime Minister Imran Khan which has proved to be an effective platform in resolving the public complaints regarding public sector organizations.

The people can lodge their complaints by downloading the mobile app of Pakistan Citizen Portal on their cell phones.

