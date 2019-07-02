Govt bans Rs40,000 prize bond to curb whitening of black money: Dr Firdous

ISLAMABAD: In an effort to curb whitening of black money through prize bonds, the government decided to ban Rs 40,000 denomination prize bonds in the country, said Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Tuesday, ARY News reported.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, Dr Firdous said that is was observed that the opposition leaders had been whitening their ill-gotten black money by purchasing winning prize bond numbers. She said that the new move to end the love of politicians with the prize bonds.

Dr Firdous said that PTI government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan had started decisive action against smuggling and added that a special committee had been constituted under the interior minister for the eradication of smuggling.

Read More: State Bank will announce registration of Rs 40,000 prize bonds: FBR

She said that Pakistan Steel Mills (PSM) will not be privatize and added that foreign investors would be invited to run the mill. Dr Firdous said that the prime minister had endorsed the decision of ECC in connection with the steel mill and added that PSM would be run under public-private partnership.

Criticizing the leadership of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Dr Firdous said that they had misguided the Supreme Court and the nation about Qatari letter and Calibri font.

The special assistant said that the cabinet approved Senior Citizen Bill 2019 for the welfare of senior citizens. She said old age home will be established in Islamabad, which will be later on extended to other parts of the country.

Dr Firdous said the cabinet approved national commission on rights of child to prepare a database of abducted and missing children, procedure for work visas with North Korea, and appointment of Zubair Gilani as new chairman of Board of Investment.

