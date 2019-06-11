Govt fully believes in freedom of expression: Dr Firdous

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan here on Tuesday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) government fully believed in freedom of expression, ARY News reported.

Talking to Gilgit-Baltistan Governor Raja Jalal Hussain Maqpoon, who called on her in Islamabad, Dr. Firdous said that the current government would take all possible measure for the betterment of persons affiliated with media industry.

She said that PTI government was committed to bring reforms and improvement in all sectors. Both the leaders also discussed current political situation, tourism and other issues in the meeting.

In line with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, GB governor said that the government was striving hard to provide best facilities to tourists.

Read More: Govt committed to resolve journalists’ issues: Dr. Firdous

Earlier on May 29, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan had said, “The government is aware of journalists’ issues and fully committed to resolve them.”

Talking to journalists outside the Parliament house in Islamabad, Dr. Firdous had said that resolution of the problems being faced by the media community was the top priority of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) government.

The minister had said, “Prime Minister Imran Khan has assigned duty to the principle secretary, Yousaf Baig Mirza and me for addressing the issues being faced by the media workers.”

Comments

comments