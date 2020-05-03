PTI govt firmly believes in freedom of expression: Shibli Faraz

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Shibli Faraz on Sunday said the government firmly believes in the fundamental, constitutional and legal right of freedom of expression.

In a series of Tweets in connection with World Press Freedom Day, he expressed the determination to provide all possible facilities for the promotion of independent and responsible journalism.

He said freedom of expression is the basis of a civilized democratic society and the fundamental right of a human.

پاکستان تحریک انصاف کی حکومت اظہار رائے کے بنیادی، آئینی اور قانونی حق پر کامل یقین رکھتی ہے۔آزاد اور ذمہ دار صحافت کے فروغ کے لیے تمام ممکنہ سہولتیں فراہم کرتے رہیں گے۔ذمہ دار پریس معاشرے کی تعمیر و ترقی میں کلیدی کردار ادا کرتا ہے۔ — Senator Shibli Faraz (@shiblifaraz) May 3, 2020

Shibli Faraz applauded the immense sacrifices rendered by the journalists for the sanctity of the pen.

Like elsewhere in the world, Press Freedom Day is being observed in Pakistan on Sunday. The theme of this year is ‘Journalism without Fear or Favour.’

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres in his message on World Press Freedom Day said the media has a crucial role in helping the people make informed decisions amidst the coronavirus challenge.

He said the media provides an antidote to the misinformation surrounding Covid-19.

Meanwhile, press freedom is under a severe and sustained attack in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir where journalists are being booked under draconian laws for reporting the truth.

Indian govt has banned social media networking sites to suppress public dissent in the occupied territory.

