PTI-led govt believes in rule of law, equality: Shehryar Afridi

Shehryar Afridi

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Narcotics Control Shehryar Khan Afridi on Tuesday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led government firmly believed in rule of law and equality, ARY News reported.  

Expressing his views in the National Assembly, Shehryar Khan Afridi said that Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) on the basis of credible intelligence reports, had been monitoring the movement of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) MNA Rana Sanaullah for three weeks and finally caught him red-handed.

The state minister said that the government will not compromise on drug-trafficking and added that ANF was playing key role in eradicating the menace of drugs in the country.

Read More: ANF apprehends Rana Sanaullah near Lahore

Earlier on July 1, Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) had arrested Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader Rana Sanaullah near Lahore.

ANF officials had confirmed that that Rana Sanaullah was taken into custody over his alleged involvement in drug peddling.

The PML-N leader was arrested days after a large-scale crackdown on drug peddlers in Punjab, sources had said and added that Sanaullah had been shifted to an unidentified place for further investigations.

ARY NEWS URDU
