PTI-led govt believes in rule of law: interior minister

KARACHI: Federal Minister for Interior Ijaz Ahmad Shah on Thursday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led government believed in rule of law, ARY News reported.

This he said during a meeting jointly chaired by the interior minister and Sindh Governor Imran Ismail at Governer House in Karachi.

Shah said, “Rule of law shall be made the utmost priority in the country.”

According to a statement issued from the ministry, the meeting decided that that rule of law shall prevail in the country and all institutions should work hand in hand for the betterment of Pakistan and its people.

IG Sindh Dr. Kaleem Imam briefed the meeting about the law and order situation and achievements of Sindh Police over the past one year. “We are trying our best to improve the police stations across Sindh”, he said. The police chief admired the role of Rangers in restoring peace in the province.

On the occasion, Sindh Governer Imran Ismail appreciated the cooperation from all departments and said that it was great to see that the city had finally resumed its life.

He further added, “Gone are the days when the city was operated by one person.”

