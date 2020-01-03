PTI govt believes in meaningful social development: Dr. Yasmin   

LAHORE: Punjab Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid has said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led government believes in meaningful social development rather than infrastructure projects alone, ARY News reported.

Chairing the welcome and orientation session of 440 new pharmacists who have joined the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department recently, at the King Edward Medical University Lahore, Yasmin Rashid said that the government has hired the new pharmacists through merit and they will provide major boost to healthcare service delivery.

According to a statement issued by Directorate General Public Relations, she said that that Punjab will see visible improvement in the availability of quality medicines, stocks and supplies with the inclusion of 440 new pharmacists in the system.

The minister said: “We have brought around 26,000 human resource in the department since we took over. As many 15,000 doctors have been hired and now we have doctors available at 93 per cent BHUs.”

Speaking on the occasion, Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department Captain (R) Muhammad Usman said that newly recruited Pharmacists will play key role in the provision of top-quality treatment services to patients.

