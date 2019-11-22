PTI-led govt believes in further strengthening judiciary: Dr. Firdous

SIALKOT: Special Assistant on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan on Friday said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led government believes in further strengthening the judiciary as a sovereign and independent institution.

Talking to the journalists in Sialkot, Dr. Firdous said that recent remarks of the Prime Minister Imran Khan regarding the judiciary were presented in a distorted manner and added that the incumbent government believes in accountability and rule of law, Radio Pakistan reported.

Referring to the PTI funding case, she said the party presents itself for the accountability but our stance is that the petitions filed by the party against other parties are also clubbed and heard together.

The special assistant said, “PM Imran Khan has put the economy on the right track. Their political opponents are now perturbed over the success of the government with regards to bringing stability to the economy. The opposition parties see no future as the government is heading towards providing relief to the masses.”

Responding to a question, the special assistant said that the International community should become voice of the oppressed Kashmiri people and stop India from its persecution campaign.

