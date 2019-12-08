Govt committed to provide best medical facilities to patients: Dr Yasmeen

LAHORE: Punjab Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid has said that the government is committed to provide best medical facilities to patients at the public sector hospitals, ARY News reported.

She said this while talking to journalists following a surprise visit to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital, Arifwala.

Dr Yasmeen said that she would continue visits to various hospitals in the province to ensure provision of better health facilities to the patients.

During her visit, the minister went to various wards and inspected the sanitation and cleanliness arrangement in the hospital and facilities being provided to the patients.

She met with the patients and inquired about the quality of medication and behavior of the staff.

Read More: 30,000 doctors, medical staff inducted in Punjab this year: Dr Yasmeen Rashid

Earlier on October 7, Punjab Health Minister Dr. Yasmeen Rashid had said the department had inducted 30,000 new doctors and the medical staff, in the current fiscal year.

This she had stated during her visit to Wazirabad Institute of Cardiology in Gujranwala.

The minister had said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led federal government was bringing revolution in the health sector, as at least 7.2 million health cards were being distributed among the deserving people in the first phase.

Comments

comments