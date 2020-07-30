Govt will not bow down before blackmailing tactics: Shibli Faraz

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz on Thursday categorically said that the government will not bow down before blackmailing tactics, ARY News reported.

In a media interaction today, Shibli Faraz responded to Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s speech, saying that the corrupt opposition leaders will not get National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) despite using blackmailing tactics.

He said that the ongoing accountability process will continue in the country. The minister said that Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was leveling baseless allegations against the government and the prime minister.

Shibli Faraz said that the prime minister was using his stature for welfare of the poor in the country and added that he is a role model for our generation.

He said the PM Imran has provided money trail in the court and it declared him as Sadiq and Amin.

Earlier on July 29, adviser to Prime Minister on Accountability Shahzad Akbar had said that the federal government wanted to pull out the country from Financial Action Task Force (FATF) grey list.

Shahzad Akbar, while addressing a press conference alongside Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Maleeka Bokhari, had questioned the opposition parties whether they wanted to push Pakistan into the blacklist of FATF.

