Govt buildings to be made accessible to special persons in KP

PESHAWAR: In a step to make all the government buildings accessible to special persons, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief secretary on Monday ordered to construct ramps and special toilets in all the public offices, ARY News reported.

Presiding over a high-level meeting in Peshawar, KP Chief Secretary Dr Kazim Niaz has directed to build special ramps in the civil secretariat by 1st of March to facilitate the people with disabilities.

On the occasion, he declared ramps, special washrooms and other facilities mandatory in all the government buildings in KP.

The chief secretary directed the Planning Department not to approve any government building without having facilities for the special persons.

Last year on December 24, President Dr Arif Alvi had said that Pakistan had a great passion of philanthropy as it had hosted largest number of Afghan refugee, most in the world.

Addressing a ceremony regarding special persons in Islamabad, he had said people actively took part in relief work during natural calamities in the country.

He said Pakistan was emerging on the world’s map after successfully combating and dismantling the menace of terrorism.

The president said special persons were a precious asset of the country and they had more courage than others.

