Govt set to buy huge quantity of coronavirus vaccines

ISLAMABAD: In a bid to vaccinate masses against the novel coronavirus, the federal government has decided to buy vaccines worth $1 billion, ARY News reported, citing sources.

According to the sources, a summery in this regard will be presented in a meeting of the Economic Cordination Committee of the cabinet scheduled to be held on Wednesday (tomorrow) .

Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin will chair the ECC meeting to discuss a 20-point agenda. The ECC meeting is likely to approve grants for HEC, Rangers, Auditor General and students’ fee in underprivileged areas.

A summary in connection with establishment of fund for ‘Koi Bhooka Na Soye’ programme will also be discussed in the meeting.

Read More: One million more doses of Covid-19 vaccine reach Islamabad

Earlier on June 5, one million more doses of Covid-19 vaccines had been flown in from China, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said.

The shipment had arrived in Islamabad on board a special Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight, it said. The NCOC had said another 11 million doses of China’s Sinovac, CanSino and Sinopharm vaccines would be brought to Pakistan this month. It had said all-out efforts are being made for mass vaccination with uninterrupted supply of vaccines being ensured across the country.

Comments

comments