KP govt changes school timings due to heatwave

PESHAWAR: In view of ongoing spell of heatwave in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the provincial government on Thursday changed the timings of schools, ARY News reported.

According to a notification issued by Elementary and Secondary Education Department, all the public and private schools operating in both summer and winter zones will remain open from 7 am till 10 am.

“Primary and middle classes will remain off on coming Friday and Saturday (11th and 12th of June) and the decision regarding commencement of the said classes will be made on 13th of June,” read the notification.

It further said that the students of class 9th and 12th shall be taught those subjects only in which, they will appear in the board examination 2021.

Read More: Islamabad education authority changes school timings amid heatwave

Earlier today, the Islamabad education authority had revised the timings of educational institutions because of the unusually hot weather.

A notification had been issued by the Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) Islamabad regarding the changes in the school timings due to heatwave. It had stated that the single-shift institutions will be allowed to conduct regular classes from 7:00 am to 11:00 am from Monday to Thursday.

Moreover, the double-shift institutions would conduct classes from 7:00 am to 11:00 am in the morning shift, whereas, the evening classes will be conducted on Friday and Saturday from 7:00 am to 11:00 am.

