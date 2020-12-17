Govt committed to using digital technologies to achieve SDGs: PM Imran

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday said that Pakistan is committed to using digital technologies to achieve sustainable development goals (SDGs), ARY News reported.

He said this while talking to a delegation of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) dealing with digital governance in Islamabad today.

PM Imran Khan reiterated the importance of digital solutions for improved governance, adding that it will also help the vulnerable segments of the society to get the maximum benefit from the social welfare and social protection policies of the government at the grassroots level.

The prime minister appreciated the UNDP’s partnership in the development of a digital transformation roadmap for the country.

During the meeting, UNDP representatives briefed the prime minister on five priority digital interventions, identified after interaction with different departments and key stakeholders including from the government, private sector and the development community.

Earlier on August 21, chairing a meeting in Islamabad, Prime Minister Imran Khan had said the country’s future was linked with science and technology.

He had directed the Ministry of Science and Technology to finalise all its projects at once so that work on their implementation could be started at the earliest. The meeting had been called to discuss various projects of the ministry.

