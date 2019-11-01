Govt committed to eliminate malnutrition from country: President Alvi

LAHORE: President Dr Arif Alvi on Friday said that the government was committed to address the issue of malnutrition, ARY News reported.

Addressing a three-day Pakistan Nutrition and Dietetic Society International Conference on Non-Communicable Diseases in Lahore, President Alvi said that the incumbent government was taking effective steps to eliminate malnutrition from the country.

Speaking on the occasion, the president said the viral diseases could be prevented by practicing cleanliness. He lamented that no attention was being paid towards a balanced-diet in the society.

Read More: Five more children die of malnutrition in Thar

Earlier on August 28, at least five more children had died at the Civil Hospital Mithi, Tharparkar, due to malnutrition and other diseases.

According to the district administration, the total number of deaths has reached 518 owing to malnutrition from January.

On the other hand, the patients were facing difficulties due to the shortage of medicines in govt run hospitals.

In the month of July, the Government of Sindh had decided to set up two satellites of the National Institute of Child Health (NICH) at Thar and Mirpur Khas.

