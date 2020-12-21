Govt committed to hold fair Senate elections: PM Imran  

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday said that the government was committed to hold free, fair and transparent Senate elections, ARY News reported.

Presiding over a meeting of his party leaders and spokesperson, PM Imran slammed the opposition for adopting double standards over the fair Senate elections.

Terming the opposition’s proposals regarding amendments in the NAB laws as NRO, PM Imran said that they wanted that anyone convicted in corruption cases should not be disqualified from holding public or party offices.

The prime minister directed the ministers to improve performance and provide every possible relief to the masses.

Read More: Federal govt decides to hold Senate polls through ‘show of hands’

Earlier on December 15, the federal cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan had decided to hold Senate elections through a show of hands procedure rather than a secret ballot.

The federal cabinet had decided to approach the Supreme Court of Pakistan in this regard, where it would file a reference under Article 186 of the Constitution of Pakistan for the changes.

Under the reference, the government would seek a recommendation from the apex court on the matter and proceed under the guidelines for holding the Senate elections through a show of hands process without making any amendments in the constitution.

