Govt committed to provide secure healthcare facilities to patients: Dr Yasmeen

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Health Dr Yasmin Rashid here on Thursday said that provision of secure healthcare facility to the patients was the responsibility of the state, ARY News reported.

Presiding over a meeting in connection with patient safety at Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, Dr Yasmin Rashid vowed to ensure provision of secure medical facilities to the patients at all the government hospitals.

According to a statement issued from the ministry she said that MSs were responsible for provision of best healthcare facilities to the patients by ensuring hygienic condition in the government hospitals.

On the occasion, the minister announced to observe 17th September as “Patient Safety Day.” She said that a seminar will be organized for creating awareness about patient safety day on 17th September.

The meeting also reviewed the measures taken to provide secure medical treatment to the patients in public sector hospitals.

Additional Secretary Ahsan Altaf, Dr Hussain Jafferi and other concerned officers were also present in the meeting.

