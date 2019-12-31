Govt committed to provide modern education to students: CM Jam Kamal

QUETTA: Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan has said that the incumbent government is working hard to provide all modern educational facilities to the students particularly in remote areas of the province.

Addressing a ceremony to distribute lap tops among the students in Quetta today, Jam Kamal said the government is implementing a mechanism to equip the students with the scientific knowledge so that they could face challenges of modern scientific era, Radio Pakistan reported.

The chief minister gave away lap tops to 155 male and female students of different colleges of various districts of the province.

Read More: Balochistan govt allocates Rs12bn for uplift of education sector

Earlier on October 18, in a step to increase literacy rate in Balochistan, the provincial government had allocated more than Rs12 billion for education sector.

According to officials of the provincial education department, 123 new primary schools will be established while 125 primary schools would be upgraded to middle level during the current fiscal year, Radio Pakistan reported.

The government was committed to improve quality of education in the province, the officials had said and added that over Rs13 billion had been allocated for non-developmental expenditures.

Comments

comments