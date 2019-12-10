Govt committed to provide cheap electricity to consumers: Omar Ayub

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Power Omar Ayub Khan on Tuesday expressed government’s commitment to providing cheap electricity to consumers, ARY News reported.

About 8,000 megawatts will be generated through solar and wind energy projects by 2025 at a rate of less than Rs6.5 per unit, said federal minister while speaking during today’s National Assembly session.

Omar Ayub Khan said power division pursuing a policy to generate 70 to 80 percent of energy from domestic resources to provide cheap electricity to consumers.

He said the government was following an equitable distribution of resources, including energy, among all parts of the country.

The power minister said the federal government has allocated Rs54 billion in the budget to provide relief to those consumers, who use less than 300 units.

On the other hand, the National Assembly Session passed a resolution tendered by the Federal Minister for Human Rights, Shireen Mazari on the recent ‘Citizenship Amendment Act’ approved by India.

The resolution condemned the marginalisation of Muslims through the passing of such discriminatory acts which are meant to create chaos and anarchy in the region.

The Bill amends the Citizenship Act, 1955 to make illegal migrants who are Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan, who entered India on or before 31 December 2014, eligible for Indian citizenship.

