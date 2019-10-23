Govt committed to resolve complaints of masses at their doorsteps: Azam Swati

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Azam Khan Swati said that Pakistan Citizen Portal was working efficiently and successfully in the redressal of public grievances, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Addressing a news conference along with Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan, the federal minister said the government was committed to resolve complaints of the masses at their doorstep.

“Over 1.3 complaints were received, out of which 1.2 million complaints have been resolved so far and the remaining are in process.”

“The government is striving to uplift the living standard of people through ensuring public welfare,” said Azam Swati.

Speaking on the occasion, Ali Muhammad Khan said Prime Minister Imran Khan has a vision to ease the life of a common man by providing them all the basic facilities of life.

He said the grievance wing is playing an important role in addressing the issues of people as the resolution of grievances of general public has started.

“We will continue to move ahead with more passion to serve the people,” he ended.

Earlier on October 12, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday said that no negligence will be tolerated in the resolution of public complaints on Pakistan Citizen’s Portal.

According to a letter issued from his office, PM Imran directed concerned authorities to ensure that decisions with regard to resolution or to drop a complaint shall be backed by requisite approval from the competent authority, Radio Pakistan reported.

