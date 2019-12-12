Govt committed to strengthen institutions: Qasim Suri

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri has said the government is taking measures to strengthen the institutions for progress and prosperity of the country.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony of ‘Prime Minister Kamyab Jawan Program’ in Quetta on Thursday, Qasim Suri said Rs100 billion have been allocated under the program to provide loans to the youth of the country, Radio Pakistan reported.

The deputy speaker urged the youth to take benefit from the program and put their share in the progress of Pakistan.

He said that the loans will be provided purely on merit basis and transparency in the whole process has been ensured.

Read More: PM Imran Khan vows to strengthen state institutions

Earlier on November 4, Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan Imran Khan had said that the federal government will not let the state become weak.

Speaking to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Dr Babar Awan, who called on him, here today in Islamabad, PM Imran Khan vowed to strengthen the institutions for Pakistan’s stability.

The meeting had deliberated on country’s political situation including Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazal’s Azadi March and other legal and constitutional affairs.

Comments

comments