Govt committed to eradicate dengue on emergency basis: Zafar Mirza

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health, Dr Zafar Mirza said the government was determined to eradicate dengue from the country on an emergency basis, ARY News reported on Monday.

Chairing the dengue daily review meeting in Islamabad on Tuesday, he said dengue cases have significantly been reduced due to joint efforts.

Dr Zafar Mirza said that no interruption will be allowed in dengue planning, adding that a major project has been launched to check dengue in Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

The mosquito-borne disease which may prove fatal if not diagnosed and treated in time has spread rapidly throughout Pakistan and has caused serious concern among the masses.

According to conservative estimates, the number of dengue patients across the country has crossed 30,000 count.

Zafar Miraz on Saturday said that the government had prepared a plan for eradication of dengue from the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

The plan was discussed at a meeting chaired by Special Assistant on National Health Services Dr Zafar Mirza in Islamabad today.

Read more: Minor boy dies of dengue in Khushab

Dr Zafar Mirza said Rs19.64 million have been earmarked for the plan to be executed in the areas of Rawalpindi and Islamabad where most of dengue cases have been reported. He said that over 200,000 people will benefit from this project.

Several activities will be arranged for the eradication of dengue under this project, he elaborated.

Comments

comments