Govt committed to improve health facilities: minister  

ISLAMABAD: Minister for National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Aamer Mehmood Kiani on Saturday said that the government is committed to improve the health sector in the country.

Talking to journalists at Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) in Islamabad, the minister said the government is taking revolutionary steps for the better health facilities in public hospitals.

Aamer Mehmood Kiani directed to complete the project pertaining to safe disposal of hospital waste by mid January-2019. He reviewed progress on the various ongoing projects at PIMS and directed the executive director of the hospital to expedite work on all the projects.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Federal Health Minister Aamir Mehmood Kiani, on December 8, had vowed to make all efforts to provide the best health facilities to the poor segment as envisioned by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Presiding over bid opening ceremony for provision of ‘Sehat cards’ Aamir Mehmood Kiani said that as per desire of PM Imran Khan, they have completed an important step to expand the ambit of social health protection initiative (Sehat Cards) to poor families across Pakistan.

