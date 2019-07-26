Govt committed to providing enabling environment to investors: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Friday the present government is committed to providing an enabling environment to investors and that the business community is undertaking profitable business ventures in the country.

He was talking to a visiting delegation of eight leading Chinese textile companies here at PM Office.

The delegation was led by Chairman Shanghai Yuanyi Industry Huang Weiguo. Adviser to PM on Commerce Abdul Razzak Dawood and Chairman BOI Zubair Gilani were also present on the occasion.

The Chinese companies included Shandong Weiqiao Pioneering Group, Huafu Fashion, Grace Towel, Zhejiang socks, Baiyuan Machinery, Atexco, Texhong and Black Peony.

The top executives/representatives of the Chinese companies briefed the prime minister about their expertise and evinced keen interest in making investments in the country in various textile-related export sectors.

PM Khan highlighted lucrative business opportunities, geo-strategic location of the country, a large consumer market and the availability of cost-effective and skilled labor in the country. He also assured the delegation that the government will provide every possible support and facilitation to the investors.

