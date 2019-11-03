Govt committee contacts Fazl, urges amicable resolution of issues

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Q (PML-Q) leader and Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Ilahi telephoned Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Sunday, ARY News reported.

Sources said the PML-Q leader, who is a member of the government’s negotiation committee, urged the JUI-F chief to find an amicable solution to all issues.

Ilahi said they are ready for all possible cooperation for peaceful resolution of the matter.

The sources said Maulana Fazl also hinted at a positive development in the telephonic conversation with the PML-Q leader.

Earlier, on Nov 2, Maulana Fazal had said the opposition had no plan to march towards D-Chowk.

“The participants of Azadi March want to march towards D-Chowk, but heading towards D-chowk is not our destination,” said JUI-F chief Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman, while addressing participants of Azadi March in Islamabad.

The JUI-F chief said that opposition was still implementing the agreement signed with the government’s negotiation committee, but govt has breached the agreement by blocking roads.

“On one hand the government is inviting for dialogues, but on another side, they [government] are blocking all roads and placed containers across the federal capital,” said Fazal-ur-Rehman.

He further said that doors of dialogue with the government’s negotiation team have not closed, adding that the government was not serious in holding talks with the opposition.

