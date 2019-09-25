Govt to fully compensate quake victims, says PM’s special assistant

MIRPUR: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan on Wednesday said the federal government will fully compensate for the losses suffered by the people due to an 8.5 magnitude quake in Azad Kashmir.

Talking to media persons after visiting the Divisional Hospital here, she said the government will sit with the Azad Kashmir government and the National Disaster Management Authority to evolve a way forward for relief and rehabilitation of the quake-affected people.

She said at least 24 were killed and 400 others wounded in the calamity. She added 377 people have been discharged after treatment. 15 serious patients have been shifted to CMH.

Ms Awan assured that the divisional hospital of Mirpur will be provided with all the necessary equipment including the portable X-Ray to treat those wounded in the quake.

She said she was visiting the quake-affected areas on the instruction of Prime Minister Imran Khan and the government fully stands by the quake victims in this hour of trial.

The special assistant said compensation will be announced for those killed in the calamity whilst those who suffered losses in the form of damages to their houses and livelihoods will also be compensated.

She described the calamity a national tragedy and said all the political parties and different segments of society should stand united to heal the wounds of quake victims.

