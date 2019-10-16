Govt to consider reservations of JUI-F: sources

ISLAMABAD: The government has decided to consider valid demands of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F), said sources.

Opposing the politics of agitation, Prime Minister Imran Khan, while presiding over core committee meeting of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), said that the government was fighting Kashmir case at international forums and striving hard to address the economic issues.

The sources said that the meeting decided to constitute a committee to hold dialogues with JUI-F. They further said that Defence Minister Pervez Khattak-led committee will hold negotiations with JUI-F to defuse political tension and restrain it from holding ‘Azadi March’.

The meeting also decided to conduct local government elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab without delay.

Read More: Rasheed says ‘talks underway with JUI-F, Maulana seeks honourable way out’

Earlier on October 15, Federal Minister for Railways, Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed, had revealed that the government was in talks with the leadership of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl where JUI-F chief sought ‘honourable way out’.

Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed, while talking to media representatives in Nankana Sahib, had confirmed that the contacts between JUI-F leadership and the authorities regarding the anti-government march and sit-ins announced on October 27 in the federal capital Islamabad.

