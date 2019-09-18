Govt committed to contain population explosion: President Alvi   

ISLAMABAD: President Dr. Arif Alvi on Wednesday said that the government was committed to contain the population explosion in the country, ARY News reported.

Talking to United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) Country Director Ms. Lina Mahmoud Mousa, who called on him at the Aiwan-e-Sadr, Dr. Alvi said that no country could progress if its population outgrew its resources.

According to a statement issued from his office, President Alvi said that all segments of the society would be engaged to control population growth in the country.

The president said that he had directed the Council of Islamic Ideology of Pakistan to fully utilize the pulpit to create awareness among masses about vital social issues like women inheritance, malnutrition, and stunted growth, read the statement.

He highlighted that the government was focused on providing home-based software-driven jobs to skilled women, who could not go out of home. The president said that Pakistan would learn from and implement the strategies of the countries, which had succeeded in controlling population growth.

He also appreciated UNFPA’s support and technical assistance to Pakistan in conducting recent census.

