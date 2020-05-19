Web Analytics
Govt to contribute Rs4 to every rupee donated in Corona Relief Fund: PM Khan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan has said on Tuesday the government will contribute four rupees to every rupee donated in Corona Relief Fund.

In a tweet, he said the relief fund has been fixed for the deserving people who have been laid off due to the lockdown.

PM Khan said Ehsaas data and transparency rules will apply on the payments to be made to the labourers and  directed the masses to submit application via web portal to benefit from the program.

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday had formally launched Ehsaas Emergency Cash program for the jobless workers during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation Sania Nishtar had briefed the Prime Minister.

