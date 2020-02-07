Punjab govt converts Ishaq Dar’s house into shelter home   

LAHORE: In a step to utilize the property of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s (PML-N) absconder leader Ishaq Dar to facilitate the homeless people, the Punjab government has decided to convert his Lahore residence into a shelter home, ARY News reported.

According to Model Town assistant commission, at least 50 homeless people can be accommodated in the house. He said that Ishaq Dar’s Lahore house will be converted into shelter home on Saturday (tomorrow).

حکومت نے مفرور اسحاق ڈار کے گھر کو پناہ گاہ بنادیا، 4 کنال 11 مرلے پر مشتمل اسحاق ڈار کے گھر کو پہلے نیلامی کا حکم دیاگیا تھا حکومت نے مفرور اسحاق ڈار کے گھر کو پناہ گاہ بنادیا، 4 کنال 11 مرلے پر مشتمل اسحاق ڈار کے گھر کو پہلے نیلامی کا حکم دیاگیا تھا.#ARYNews Posted by ARY News on Friday, February 7, 2020

The initiative has been taken following the Islamabad High Court (IHC) had restrained the provincial government from auctioning the former finance minister’s house and issued a stay order at the plea of his wife.

The assistant commissioner was of the view that the court had issued stay order about auctioning but there was no hurdle in converting the property into a shelter home.

Earlier on January 28, Islamabad High Court had issued a restraining order against the accountability court’s decision regarding auction of former finance minister Ishaq Dar’s Lahore house.

The high court had suspended November 07, 2019, decision of the accountability court on a petition of Mrs Tabassum Ishaq, the spouse of Ishaq Dar.

A bench of the IHC comprises of Chief Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Lubna Saleem Pervez had issued the restraining order.

The bench had also issued notice to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and summoned its reply on FebruaryIshaq Dar 13

