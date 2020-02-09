Web Analytics
Repatriation of Pakistanis: PM aide says will make ‘best’ decision in view of all factors

Dr Zafar Mirza

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on National Health Services Dr Zafar Mirza in a tweet on Sunday said the government is “intensely” discussing the situation stemming from the outbreak of a novel coronavirus in China.

“My very dear students in China & ur respectable family members, v r intensely discussing the situation @ highest level & will make the best decision in view of all factors with ref to devastating #coronavirus potential global pandemic. Rest assured you are our own & we care,” he tweeted.

A day earlier, he had said 43 people suspected to be infected by the novel coronavirus after return from China tested negative for the deadly viral infection.

“43 tests have been performed on samples taken from suspected patients who recently returned from China. Alhamdolilah all of them are negative. This includes also a sample of a student from Khairpur,” he said.

