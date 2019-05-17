Govt committed to run country on principles of ‘Madina State’: Qadri

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Pir Dr Noor-ul-Haq Qadri has said the incumbent Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf federal led-government is determined to promote religious teachings and run the country on the principles of “Madina State’, Radio Pakistan reported n Friday.

This he said while addressing a seminar in Islamabad. “Building a new Pakistan as “Riasat-e-Madina” means Pakistan is returning to its original destination”.

Qadri said Pakistan was made to implement the teachings of Quran in letter and spirit but unfortunately the nation digressed from the original path.

Earlier, Qadri had said religious minorities were enjoying complete freedom in the country as Islam preaches respect and tolerance towards all other religions.

Speaking at a programme, Qadri had said Pakistan was a home to all those living in the country. “We are for Pakistan and Pakistan is for us,” he added. He had made this statement in connection to Holi celebrations by the Hindu community in the country.

