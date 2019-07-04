PTI govt put country on upward trajectory of progress: Sumsam  

LAHORE: Punjab Information Minister Syed Sumsam Ali Bukhari on Thursday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led government put the country on the upward trajectory of progress and development, ARY News reported.

In a statement issued from the ministry, Bukhari said that the tax amnesty scheme would prove to be a breakthrough. He said “We are restoring confidence of international institutions on Pakistan.” He felicitated the federal government over the approval of bailout package by the IMF.

The minister further said that the people of Pakistan were interested in solution of their problems and progress of the country. He said that PTI government will launch real and concrete projects in Punjab and in the country.

Bukhari said, “We are introducing long term policies in the field of agriculture.”

Read More: Samsam Bukhari and PM Khan discuss governance in Punjab

Earlier on April 25, Punjab Minister for Information and Culture Samsam Bukhari had met with Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad.

The minister had briefed PM Khan in detail about the situation of media in Punjab, governmental activities and the media coverage that government policies are receiving. During the meeting, the overall political situation of the country also came under discussion.

