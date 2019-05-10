Govt committed to accelerate implementation of CPEC projects: Khusro Bakhtyar

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Planning, Development and Reforms Makhdum Khusro Bakhtyar on Friday said that the incumbent government was committed to accelerate implementation of the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects and resolving all the pending issues related to the projects.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting held to review progress on CPEC projects in Islamabad.

Chinese Ambassador Yao Jing, Project Director CPEC Hassan Daud and senior officials from both sides were also present in the meeting.

During the meeting, projects of Orange Line, Eastbay Expressway, 300 MW coal based power plant at Gwadar and Kohala Hydropower were deliberated upon.

Each project was discussed and scrutinized in detail and majority of the issues were resolved instantly.

For remaining pending issues, the minister directed the authorities concerned to resolve them within strict timelines and report progress on monthly basis.

Talking about Eastbay Expressway, Makhdum Khusro Bakhtyar said that the demand of local fishermen at Gwadar had been accepted and all efforts would be made to ensure timely completion of this project of national importance.

The Chinese ambassador appreciated the commitment of the government of Pakistan for resolving all pending issues and fast tracking the CPEC projects.

He also appreciated the new issue based progress review mechanism for effective scrutiny and monitoring of progress on CPEC projects.

